Tropical Storm Ian rapidly intensifies heading towards Florida

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran

    06:15

  • Migrants grateful for free buses despite political games

    04:45

  • Gen Z activist describes events leading up to encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:59

  • 'Abortion is on the ballot': Republicans brace for midterm backlash over abortion

    05:25

  • Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’

    08:29

  • Newly arriving migrants deceived by misinformation from Abbott and DeSantis 

    04:43

  • “It’s important that they’re respected”: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on averting railroad strike

    03:42

  • DOJ awaits Judge Cannon’s ruling on Mar-a-Lago documents

    04:36

  • ‘Our community is under attack’: Judge rules HIV drug mandate violates company’s religious freedom

    04:14

  • Troye: Rising extremism in the GOP poses ongoing threat to democracy

    06:11

  • Republicans prepare for voter backlash following overturn of Roe

    07:31

  • DOJ and national security experts raise concern over delaying Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

    07:12

  • 373 members of law enforcement found on Oath Keepers membership rolls

    03:42

  • ‘Pro jobs, pro family, pro fish and pro choice’: Mary Peltola (D-AK) on her historic victory and campaign plans for November

    06:48

  • Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water

    04:32

  • ‘Trumpism only works for Trump’: Molly Jong-Fast on Dr. Oz’s social media attacks

    05:25

  • ‘This is an explicit endorsement’: Trump posts support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories on Truth social platform

    04:33

  • ‘There’s a lot more to it’: FBI list shows 48 empty folders marked ‘classified’ at Mar-a-Lago

    03:31

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discusses seized Mar-a-Lago documents and threats to national security

    04:55

  • Library director resigns after months of ‘intimidation tactics and threats’ from conservative activists 

    04:07

Yasmin Vossoughian

Tropical Storm Ian rapidly intensifies heading towards Florida

03:17

Tropical Storm Ian has rapidly intensified in the Caribbean. Florida is in a state of emergency as the storm is headed for Tampa. NBC News' Bill Karins tracks the storm. Sept. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran

    06:15

  • Migrants grateful for free buses despite political games

    04:45

  • Gen Z activist describes events leading up to encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:59

  • 'Abortion is on the ballot': Republicans brace for midterm backlash over abortion

    05:25

  • Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’

    08:29

  • Newly arriving migrants deceived by misinformation from Abbott and DeSantis 

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All