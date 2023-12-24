Bringing the receipts: Rep. Jasmine Crockett's viral moments of 2023

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss new reports that House Republicans plan to slow-walk the Biden impeachment inquiry into 2024, as well as reflecting on the GOP hypocrisy that inspired many of her viral moments in Committee hearings throughout 2023, including James Comer's financial transactions with his own brother. “We’re going to continue to point out the hypocrisy. If it was good for them but it's a problem for us, then we’re going to talk about it,” Crockett says. “We will bring out all the dirt.”Dec. 24, 2023