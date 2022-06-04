IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden delivers speech on gun violence

    03:52

  • Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Holiday weekend marked with mass shootings

    06:23

  • Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

  • Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’

    06:58

  • Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda

    04:30

  • Buffalo mass shooting aftermath

    04:00

  • Ukraine braces for brutal attack

    02:26

  • Newly leaked McCarthy tapes

    03:38

  • New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine

    04:38

  • Biden flips switch on Trump lightbulb plan

    02:09

  • Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

    08:02

  • Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

    01:26

  • Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’

    10:17

  • More military aid for Ukraine

    01:54

  • Person of interest named in NYC subway shooting

    02:25

  • Rep. Neguse: New crackdown on ghost guns is ‘basic common sense step’

    08:08

  • White House responds to McConnell threat to block SCOTUS nominees

    01:08

Yasmin Vossoughian

Biden, first lady briefly evacuate Delaware home after pilot violates airspace 

00:31

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden briefly evacuated their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after a pilot of a small private plane mistakenly entered the restricted airspace over the residence. June 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden delivers speech on gun violence

    03:52

  • Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Holiday weekend marked with mass shootings

    06:23

  • Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All