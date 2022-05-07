IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Woman who underwent illegal abortion 56 years ago speaks out about Roe v. Wade draft leak

    03:59
    What more Democrats can do to protect abortion rights

    06:04
    America prepares for post-Roe reality: ‘The past is going to be the future’

    07:49

  • Black woman named valedictorian 38 years after being snubbed by racist high school policy

    05:46

  • U.S. Air Force announces assistance for personnel impacted by anti-LGBTQ laws 

    04:12

  • ‘They are not the fringe anymore’: Co-hosts of ‘Democracy-ish’ podcast on the rise of white evangelical extremism in the GOP

    11:01

  • Mariupol City council member on need for evacuation: ‘Surrender to Russians is guaranteed death for them’

    04:02

  • What the West can learn from Ukraine’s response to Russia

    05:46

  • 'An issue of ethics and integrity': Texts reveal coordination between Trump White House and Fox News Hosts

    07:13

  • Will Elon Musk regret his decision to buy Twitter?

    05:25

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘It’s obvious where the evil is.’

    06:54

  • Ukrainian fighter pilot ‘Moonfish’ discusses war in the sky

    10:07

  • How McCarthy tapes and Meadows findings could impact January 6 investigation

    07:43

  • Why Wimbledon banning Russian players sets a harmful precedent for sports

    05:06

  • FL State Rep on DeSantis stripping Disney of special tax status: ‘This is petty and punitive politics.’

    03:07

  • Fmr. Ukraine Defense Minister on Russia’s Eastern push: ‘Our goal is to make sure [Putin’s] capabilities are destroyed.’

    05:42

  • Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

    06:05

  • Michigan protests continue after fatal police shooting

    03:12

  • Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender Mariupol

    05:42

  • ‘If it's not genocide, tell me what genocide is’: Ukrainian Parliament Member on escalating attacks and war crimes in Ukraine

    06:28

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

What more Democrats can do to protect abortion rights

06:04

Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer of California speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the Senate’s plan to hold a vote to codify Roe v. Wade, what the Democrats strategy should be to protect abortion rights, and whether anything can be accomplished at a federal level. May 7, 2022

