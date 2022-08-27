IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DNI will lead assessment of “potential risk to national security” from Mar-a-Lago documents

    Tennessee teens take abortion rights education into their own hands

    'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case

  • 'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago

  • Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) on what’s next for Jan 6 committee: 'This is an active investigation and a lot more information is coming in to us.'

  • FBI and DHS issue joint bulletin on threats facing federal law enforcement

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) on the FBI investigation of Trump: 'Donald Trump has never paid a price.'

  • Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a 'shifting array of potential defenses' following FBI investigation

  • TX State Senator Roland Gutierrez: ‘It’s high time people start holding [Greg Abbott] accountable for doing nothing for Texas.’

  • House Committee Chairs request damage assessment on Mar-a-Lago documents

  • Recent legislative wins by Biden and Democrats and their impact on the Midterms

  • Good Liars on overcrowding at CPAC and the Big Lie

  • Real-world impacts of landmark Inflation Reduction Act

  • Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘What happened in Kansas is going to happen here in Michigan.’

  • Abortion rights organizer on Kansas abortion win and what’s next

  • Democrats see potential midterm momentum after series of wins this week

  • Democrats in Georgia look for voter boost ahead of midterms

  • The 3 key issues for 2022: economy, democracy, and abortion

  • Impact of voter restrictions loom large 100 days out from midterms

  • Jim Obergefell on the future of same-sex marriage: 'The fact that it's the law of the land today does not mean it will be tomorrow.'

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Tennessee teens take abortion rights education into their own hands

17-year-olds Emma Rose Smith, Lily Swain, Alyson Nordstrom and Paige Buckley, who founded Tennessee group "Teens for Reproductive Rights" tell Yasmin Vossoughian they want sex education in schools to turn away from shame and towards the facts. "What we really want to do is give teens a voice."Aug. 27, 2022

