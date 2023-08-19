IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Nearly impossible' for Trump to run presidential campaign while facing 3 prosecutors in 4 cities

MSNBC Daily columnist Hayes Brown and former prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden join Alex Witt to discuss how Trump's court dates will conflict with his 2024 campaign schedule and why he continues to rely on unrealistic delay tactics. “He’s going to utilize these trials to really be his campaign points and the polls are really supporting that tactic,” Gibbons Feden says. They also discuss new details revealed in the Georgia indictment, including the 20 phone calls and 12 Trump tweets that are becoming a focus for prosecutors.Aug. 19, 2023

