IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. officials believe major progress on hostage deal in Gaza could happen this week 

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Biden cautions Netanyahu about civilians' safety in pending Rafah assault

    02:51

  • Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah

    03:28

  • Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation

    02:21

  • Secy. Blinken says toll of Israel's military action is 'too high' in Gaza

    02:17

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

    08:46

  • 'This is the last opportunity' Sen. Chris Van Hollen on the urgency of the funding bill

    04:59

  • John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

    07:35

  • Netanyahu's national security minister criticizes Biden and praises Trump

    04:09

  • White House: Strike on Houthis are not related to strikes in Iraq and Syria

    02:18

  • U.S. releases multi-nation statement on additional round of 'proportionate and necessary strikes'

    02:54

  • U.S. and U.K. launches strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

    03:59

  • Tim Kaine: Hamas hostage deal is 'only path to de-escalation'

    06:18

  • Ben Rhodes: U.S. airstrikes make Gaza ceasefire ‘a little more complicated’

    05:57

  • Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    17:24

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) calls for 'strong response' to Iran

    07:25

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister: Two-state solution is the 'only viable long-term position'

    06:58

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58

  • Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

    06:55

  • Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

    04:31

Weekends with Alex Witt

U.S. officials believe major progress on hostage deal in Gaza could happen this week 

05:49

U.S officials claim major progress regarding the hostage negotiation deal in Gaza could come as soon as this week. NBC News' Matt Bradley breaks down this proposal and what may be included in the deal. Feb. 11, 2024

  • Now Playing

    U.S. officials believe major progress on hostage deal in Gaza could happen this week 

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Biden cautions Netanyahu about civilians' safety in pending Rafah assault

    02:51

  • Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah

    03:28

  • Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation

    02:21

  • Secy. Blinken says toll of Israel's military action is 'too high' in Gaza

    02:17

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

    08:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All