IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli military to withdraw troops from southern Gaza
April 7, 202403:30
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military to withdraw troops from southern Gaza

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • Deaths of humanitarian aid workers in Gaza 'unacceptable': Rep. Dean

    09:13

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

  • Fmr. Israeli Vice PM: 'it’s time to work with the world to replace Hamas'

    05:29

  • Mother of hostage still in Gaza: 'They kind of disappeared in the horror'

    04:54

  • IRC President on delivering aid to Gaza: ‘We need a paradigm shift’

    05:48

  • Biden’s support for Israel and the war in Gaza is ‘not mutually exclusive’: Ashley Parker

    10:22

  • Netanyahu knows if Israel loses Biden's support 'they're really in trouble': Peter Baker

    03:05

  • Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’

    04:05

  • Ben Rhodes on WCK airstrike: We are approaching a ‘tipping point’

    07:36

  • Parents of son abducted by Hamas feel 'shock' over no mention of hostages in Biden-Netanyahu talk

    08:35

  • Joe: If we're going to guarantee Israel's existence, then we need a responsible partner

    12:18

  • World Central Kitchen calls for 'independent commission' to investigate strikes

    00:55

  • IDF calls strike on World Central Kitchen vehicles 'grave mistake'

    02:12

  • 'Inflection point': Biden call with Netanyahu marks major change in U.S. posture toward Israel

    05:35

  • 'Extremely rocky road' for U.S.-Israel relations in the days and weeks to come

    06:46

  • 'People here are not happy' with government negotiations: Israeli journalist

    05:01

Weekends with Alex Witt

Israeli military to withdraw troops from southern Gaza

03:30

The Israeli military announced its plans to withdraw all ground troops in the southern Gaza Strip following the conclusion of its monthslong operation in the city of Khan Younis.April 7, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Israeli military to withdraw troops from southern Gaza

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • Deaths of humanitarian aid workers in Gaza 'unacceptable': Rep. Dean

    09:13

  • Reza Aslan: ‘Any child could understand’ themes central to Israel & Palestine

    11:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All