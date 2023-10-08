IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCaffrey: Ground invasion of Gaza would be a 'bloody mess'

    07:08

  • Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel

    02:20

  • 'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out

    01:46

  • Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming

    02:50

  • Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?

    01:57
    Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'

    04:23
    Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

    07:36

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54

  • Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

    02:27

  • Dinner with the Trumps

    01:16

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'This latest case has really got him pretty nervous and scared'

    05:40

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'I feel bad for any staffer who is around that man right now'

    01:03

  • Government shutdown threat

    05:11

  • Former Jan 6th spokesperson reacts to allegations against Giuliani

    09:16

  • Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

    05:19

  • McCarthy: Americans should not expect a government shutdown

    02:11

  • An insider’s take on the Trump bombshell allegations

    09:50

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia brings heavy rain and winds to North Carolina

    02:05

  • How the Biden impeachment inquiry could hurt the GOP

    01:49

  • Jen Psaki on new polls & the Biden-Trump 'contrast'

    03:13

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'

04:23

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus spoke with MSNBC's Alex Witt about the latest reported numbers of Israelis killed and the goal to secure the country before taking the fight into the Gaza Strip against Hamas. Oct. 8, 2023

    Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'

    04:23

