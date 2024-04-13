IDF: Israel closing schools across country as Iran attack looms

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

The Israeli military has ordered all school activities to close down for a two-day period, and orders people near Gaza and Lebanon not to gather in large groups for the foreseeable future. Israel says its attack formations are on high alert ready to defend its territory from the anticipated Iranian strike. April 13, 2024

