BREAKING: Iran has launched drones toward Israel, IDF spokesman says

IDF: Iran launches drone attacks against Israel
April 13, 202402:53
    IDF: Iran launches drone attacks against Israel

Weekends with Alex Witt

IDF: Iran launches drone attacks against Israel

02:53

The Israeli Defense Forces has announced that multiple drones were launched from Iranian territory toward Israel. The IDF says it should take several hours to arrive in Israel's vicinity. April 13, 2024

    IDF: Iran launches drone attacks against Israel

