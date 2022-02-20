Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis
President Biden is holding a rare Sunday National Security Council meeting as U.S. officials say they believe that Russian President Putin has already made the decision to invade Ukraine. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports from the White House. Feb. 20, 2022
