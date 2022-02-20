IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis

Weekends with Alex Witt

Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis

04:12

President Biden is holding a rare Sunday National Security Council meeting as U.S. officials say they believe that Russian President Putin has already made the decision to invade Ukraine. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports from the White House. Feb. 20, 2022

