IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Katie Phang hosts live Q&A recapping Stormy Daniels testimony in Trump's hush money trial

Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial
May 7, 202410:15

  • Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: ‘None of us will ever get this case out of our mouth’

    11:31

  • 'I always sign my checks': Prosecutor use Trump’s own words from books he has written against him 

    06:18

  • ‘I was respecting the NDA’ : Stormy Daniels testimony obliterates lies told by Donald Trump

    09:51
  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid on Brittney Griner: ‘All of the things which made her popular, made her a target’

    06:51

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘For a million reasons petty, shallow, and primal Trump does not want go to jail’

    11:14

  • Andrew Weissmann: Prosecutors are getting ‘hostile witnesses’ to give hard evidence against Trump

    10:10

  • ‘Double Whammy’ of Trump Organization employees testify against their old boss in Hush Money trial

    11:36

  • ‘Deny, Deny, Deny’: Team Trump’s press strategy comes into focus in Hope Hicks testimony

    08:42

  • ‘They thought it was over’: Hope Hicks reveals the panic in the campaign after Access Hollywood tape

    08:21

  • Hope Hicks takes the stand, describes the ‘meltdown’ after Access Hollywood tape leak

    11:41

  • ‘He normalizes outrageous behavior’: Mary Trump on watching her uncle stand trial 

    07:07

  • ‘If you don’t perform well in front of Trump, you won’t get paid’: Trump’s lawyers under pressure

    10:20

  • Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2024 Election results

    06:41

  • 'Just a one night stand': Andrew Weissmann on how Team Trump explained Stormy Daniels relationship

    08:41

  • ‘It was fireworks’: Trump defense team tries to paint Stormy Daniels lawyer as extortionist

    11:46

  • ‘It's insane women need to live like this until Election Day’: Nicolle Wallace on Florida abortion ban

    10:12

  • ‘The constitution doesn’t even mention immunity’: Judge Luttig reacts to Trump Immunity claim

    06:33

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06

  • ‘It was a crisis’: Hush Money trial witnesses recount details of days after Access Hollywood tape

    12:06

Deadline White House

Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial

10:15

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Kristy Greenberg, former Criminal Division Deputy Chief at Southern District of New York joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the the most anticipated testimony yet in the Trump Hush Money trial with the woman at the center of the $130,000 payment to suppress damaging information about Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels taking the stand to detail the timeline of her relationship with Trump before 2006 and after in the lead up to 2016 Election.May 7, 2024

  • Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: ‘None of us will ever get this case out of our mouth’

    11:31

  • 'I always sign my checks': Prosecutor use Trump’s own words from books he has written against him 

    06:18

  • ‘I was respecting the NDA’ : Stormy Daniels testimony obliterates lies told by Donald Trump

    09:51
  • Now Playing

    Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid on Brittney Griner: ‘All of the things which made her popular, made her a target’

    06:51

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘For a million reasons petty, shallow, and primal Trump does not want go to jail’

    11:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All