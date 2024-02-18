IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Authorities identified 2 officers, 1 first responder killed in Minnesota
Feb. 18, 202403:18
Officials say police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and Adam Finseth, a firefighter and paramedic, were killed while responding to a call involving an armed man who was barricaded with family members in a Burnsville, Minn., home. Authorities say the alleged gunman is dead and there is no ongoing threat to the community.Feb. 18, 2024

