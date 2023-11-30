A financial watchdog in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial has put him and other defendants on "enhanced monitoring" after finding approximately $40 million in cash transfers that were not previously disclosed.

Included in those transfers was a $29 million transfer to Trump himself, which he used for tax payments, according to a letter Barbara Jones, the financial monitor appointed by Judge Arthur Engoron, sent to the judge on Wednesday.

A second transfer was made to pay insurance premiums, and a third was for the $5.6 million that he put up as security while he appeals the civil verdict earlier this year that found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, CNBC reported.

Engoron appointed Jones, a retired federal judge who previously served as special master in separate cases involving Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen, in November 2022 to oversee the Trump Organization's finances and business activities.

In her letter, Jones stated that Trump, his company and his co-defendants are required to disclose transfers from the trust that exceed $5 million.

“Defendants have agreed to enhanced monitoring given the matters described in this report,” she wrote. “Defendants continue to cooperate with me and are generally in compliance with the Court’s orders.”

Trump attorney Chris Kise did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Trump’s unruly behavior during his $250 million New York civil fraud trial has drawn scrutiny from the court and legal experts. The former president and his legal team have repeatedly accused Engoron and his clerk of being biased against Trump. A limited gag order against Trump and his lawyers in the case was reinstated on Thursday after it was temporarily lifted while Trump appealed it.