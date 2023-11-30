Donald Trump’s gag order is reinstated in New York fraud case

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The restriction on comments about Judge Engoron’s staff was temporarily lifted on appeal.

By Jordan Rubin

Donald Trump once again is not allowed to comment on Judge Arthur Engoron’s court staff after a state appeals court on Thursday reimposed the limited gag order it temporarily lifted in the former president's New York civil fraud case.

Engoron previously imposed the order following Trump’s social media posting about Engoron’s law clerk, whom Trump and his lawyers have contrived as a foil in the ongoing $250 million fraud case that threatens his business empire.

Engoron has already fined Trump twice for violating the gag order, for a relatively meager $15,000 total.

