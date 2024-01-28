- Now Playing
Health and Human Services Secretary calls Trump’s attempt to slash Obamacare “ruinous”12:05
- UP NEXT
“It’s horrific”: Mini Timmaraju on the real-world impact of state abortion bans07:59
House Republicans unveil articles of impeachment against Mayorkas00:41
'Trump, you’re next': What Peter Navarro’s sentencing means03:23
Hakeem Jeffries speaks to the impact of connecting with Americans through growing economy07:36
“This is a do-nothing Republican Congress”: Dem Leader Jeffries slams Republicans for pedaling chaos12:23
'Step it up': Arizona Secretary of State’s urgent call to DOJ on protecting election workers06:56
'House of cards crashing down': Katie Phang on Trump’s trial verdict to pay Carroll $83.3 million12:50
CFPB Director reveals Biden Administration's plan to boost economic satisfaction for all Americans05:28
Wisconsin senator expects to hear ‘dire reality’ of post-Roe world ahead of VP Harris speech10:22
Haley questions if Trump is 'mentally fit' after Pelosi mix-up02:48
'Pathetic sycophantic dance': Michael Steele calls out Tim Scott and Elise Stefanik’s antics04:15
House Republicans attempt to thwart Senate immigration deal07:35
Will the 2024 New Hampshire primary shake up Trump's road to victory?07:18
Symone questions Biden campaign manager as Trump, voters cast doubt on strategy09:45
‘We are becoming numb’: The disturbing reality of three migrants drowning at Texas border02:22
‘Blood on our hands’: Rep. Raskin’s wakeup call if an insurrectionist is sent back to office08:11
'Turning down the temperature': Gov. Wes Moore's blueprint to combatting Trump era rhetoric08:58
'Your community is next': Warning on the surge of political violence in America06:28
Revealing how Trump's legal limbo will impact his campaign05:59
- Now Playing
Health and Human Services Secretary calls Trump’s attempt to slash Obamacare “ruinous”12:05
- UP NEXT
“It’s horrific”: Mini Timmaraju on the real-world impact of state abortion bans07:59
House Republicans unveil articles of impeachment against Mayorkas00:41
'Trump, you’re next': What Peter Navarro’s sentencing means03:23
Hakeem Jeffries speaks to the impact of connecting with Americans through growing economy07:36
“This is a do-nothing Republican Congress”: Dem Leader Jeffries slams Republicans for pedaling chaos12:23
Play All