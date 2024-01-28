Health and Human Services Secretary calls Trump’s attempt to slash Obamacare “ruinous”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra joins The Weekend to talk about the record number of signups for Obamacare and how Democrats can run on that accomplishment in 2024. He also discusses the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to expand reproductive health care.Jan. 28, 2024

