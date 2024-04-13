IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Stop telling Latina women what to do’: Rep. Barragán says Justice Sotomayor doesn’t need to retire
April 13, 202407:45
  • Now Playing

    'Stop telling Latina women what to do’: Rep. Barragán says Justice Sotomayor doesn’t need to retire

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen: There will be ‘a few surprises’ in Trump’s hush-money trial on Monday

    07:12

  • Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling

    09:26

  • ‘Distrust will lead to violence’: Trump’s latest attempt to spook his supporters

    10:13

  • Rep. Dan Kildee: Speaker Johnson should call Hakeem Jeffries to avoid being ousted

    06:08

  • ‘Sleepwalking’ into a dictatorship: Why Trump poses a serious threat to democracy

    13:20

  • ‘It’s irresponsible’: Secretary of Labor on economic misinformation

    06:07

  • New MSNBC Documentary explores the evolution of cancel culture

    08:37

  • 'America’s future is on the line’: Congresswoman Jane Harman urges action on Ukraine funding bill

    08:11

  • Biden-Harris campaign raised historic $187 million in first quarter of fundraising

    08:54

  • Reproductive right activists believe Biden-Harris can win Florida with abortion on the ballot

    11:07

  • Fmr. Capitol Police Officer: there is 'nothing preventing Jan 6th from happening again'

    10:15

The Weekend

'Stop telling Latina women what to do’: Rep. Barragán says Justice Sotomayor doesn’t need to retire

07:45

The Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán - (D) California joins The Weekend to discuss the latest calls for Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down and Republican efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. April 13, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Stop telling Latina women what to do’: Rep. Barragán says Justice Sotomayor doesn’t need to retire

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen: There will be ‘a few surprises’ in Trump’s hush-money trial on Monday

    07:12

  • Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling

    09:26

  • ‘Distrust will lead to violence’: Trump’s latest attempt to spook his supporters

    10:13

  • Rep. Dan Kildee: Speaker Johnson should call Hakeem Jeffries to avoid being ousted

    06:08

  • ‘Sleepwalking’ into a dictatorship: Why Trump poses a serious threat to democracy

    13:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All