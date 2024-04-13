'Stop telling Latina women what to do’: Rep. Barragán says Justice Sotomayor doesn’t need to retire

The Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán - (D) California joins The Weekend to discuss the latest calls for Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down and Republican efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. April 13, 2024