IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden leaves the door open to second term

    09:18
  • Now Playing

    Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena

    10:55
  • UP NEXT

    Uncle Joe calls Aunt Glo

    05:05

  • How do we cover Trump?

    04:30

  • Exclusive: President Biden Calls Out "Mega MAGA" Republicans

    08:24

  • 31 years after Anita Hill Testified

    06:05

  • Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?

    07:59

  • Chris Jones running to be governor of Arkansas

    05:43

  • Coiner of the term "critical race theory" brings banned books to voters

    05:37

  • Atlantic's Franklin Foer: Trump Indictment "Inevitable"

    06:27

  • Black Actors Bring New Perspective to Arthur Miller's, 'Death of a Salesman'

    07:25

  • Moore “absolutely exhausted” by “getting lectured by Republicans on patriotism.”

    06:27

  • Why Black people feel Jackson's 'seat at the table' is ours, too

    03:46

  • Rep. Val Demings buckles down in Florida's Senate Race

    06:38

  • GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker after abortion bombshell

    07:07

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

    06:13

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

    07:38

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

    05:35

  • Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

    07:10

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

    08:13

The Sunday Show

Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena

10:55

The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022

  • EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden leaves the door open to second term

    09:18
  • Now Playing

    Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena

    10:55
  • UP NEXT

    Uncle Joe calls Aunt Glo

    05:05

  • How do we cover Trump?

    04:30

  • Exclusive: President Biden Calls Out "Mega MAGA" Republicans

    08:24

  • 31 years after Anita Hill Testified

    06:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All