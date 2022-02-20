Re-telling the history of the slave trade through social media
05:36
Share this -
copied
"Equiano.Stories" is an incredible use of social media, using Instagram to tell the true story of a young Olaudah Equiano, who was kidnapped from West Africa as a child in 1756 and sold into slavery.Feb. 20, 2022
New exhibit highlights art against anti-Black violence
05:14
Interior Secretary Wants to Tell America's Story
07:50
California's governor has a new plan for a post-pandemic world
08:57
Now Playing
Re-telling the history of the slave trade through social media