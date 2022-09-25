IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview

    07:17

  • New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

    05:25

  • Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.

    05:52

  • "Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification

    06:47

  • Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

    03:48

  • Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

    03:55

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win

    04:01

  • Republicans push for a Constitutional convention

    03:59

  • NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"

    05:09

  • ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group

    04:43

  • A new era of UK-US relations

    04:22

  • The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/11

    06:15

  • The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks

    06:28

  • Russia pulls out troops from areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    02:29

  • Agenda PAC targets anti-LGBTQ politicians ahead of the midterms

    01:46

  • GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances

    04:18

  • Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system

    05:31

  • Uvalde children continue to grapple with trauma as they head back to school

    02:50

  • Karine Jean-Pierre stops by The Sunday Show

    05:23

The Sunday Show

Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

05:57

Sen. Alex Padilla of California joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss how the Electoral Count Reform Act could prevent another January 6 insurrection, as the bill heads to a Rules Committee markup this week.Sept. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview

    07:17

  • New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

    05:25

  • Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.

    05:52

  • "Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification

    06:47

  • Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

    03:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All