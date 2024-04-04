IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bombshell Trump Russia revelation: Truth Social allegedly ‘kept afloat’ by nephew of Putin insider
April 4, 202405:18
    Bombshell Trump Russia revelation: Truth Social allegedly 'kept afloat' by nephew of Putin insider

The Reidout

Bombshell Trump Russia revelation: Truth Social allegedly ‘kept afloat’ by nephew of Putin insider

05:18

Donald Trump's Truth Social has made its Wall Street debut. Now its valuation wildly fluctuates. In exclusive reporting today from The Guardian, we learned that the company was allegedly, "kept afloat in 2022 by emergency loans in part, from a Russian-American businessman under scrutiny in a federal insider-trading and money-laundering investigation." April 4, 2024

    Bombshell Trump Russia revelation: Truth Social allegedly 'kept afloat' by nephew of Putin insider

