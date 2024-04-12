IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump trial bombshell: First former U.S. president ever prosecuted faces hush money music next week
April 12, 202406:43
Donald Trump’s first criminal trial starts next week. Not only is a former U.S. president facing a criminal trial for the first time in history, but he could also become president again in a matter of months. Plus, the Trump hush money trial potential witness list has been released.April 12, 2024

