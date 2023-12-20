‘Not the end for Trump’s political career’: Maddow reacts to Trump's boot from Colorado ballot

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Donald Trump is disqualified from being president under the 14th Amendment, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled for its state, removing Trump from the Colorado 2024 GOP primary ballot. On this ruling going to the Supreme Court, Rachel Maddow tells Joy Reid, "I don't think this is the way that Donald Trump's political career ends because of what we know about this iteration of the United States Supreme Court.”Dec. 20, 2023

