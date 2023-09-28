'I don't have to put my life on the line': Cohen may not testify as Trump's online threats continue

Donald Trump’s attorneys denying prosecutors’ claim that the former president’s rhetoric is inflammatory and dangerous is disputed by former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen. "I don't have to put my life on the line simply because Donald Trump cannot control himself, and the courts are not controlling him,” Cohen tells Joy Reid regarding Trump’s ongoing online threats.Sept. 28, 2023