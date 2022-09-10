IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    The monarchy and colonialism

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

  • Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

  • Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador

  • Charles makes very first encounter with the public as King

  • 'You always wanted to do your best': Lord Richard Luce on working for Queen Elizabeth

  • Keir Simmons: Queen Elizabeth leaves us a deeper understanding of duty, service

  • Joe: Queen Elizabeth remained a constant through time

  • UK enters new era in time of economic tumult

  • Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

  • ‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says

  • Fmr. Foreign Secretary on the Queen's remarkable ability' to put people at ease

  • Mourning in public is an ‘incredibly painful’ part of royal duty

  • President Biden on death of Queen Elizabeth II: She 'defined an era' 

  • Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's memorable encounters with U.S. presidents

  • King Charles III: The death of Her Majesty The Queen 'is a moment of the greatest sadness'

  • U.K. prime minister: 'Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built'

  • Brits feel 'personal loss' after death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator says

Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

The new king of England, King Charles III, addressed his nation on Friday, paying tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and ushering in a new era. Charles' ascension to the throne comes at a tumultuous time for England politically and economically, with the country facing spiraling energy costs and inflation, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the aftermath of the country's exit from the European Union. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the politics of King Charles III, and how he is likely to change the British Monarchy.Sept. 10, 2022

