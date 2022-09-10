Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

The new king of England, King Charles III, addressed his nation on Friday, paying tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and ushering in a new era. Charles’ ascension to the throne comes at a tumultuous time for England politically and economically, with the country facing spiraling energy costs and inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the aftermath of the country’s exit from the European Union. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the politics of King Charles III, and how he is likely to change the British Monarchy.Sept. 10, 2022