Trump White House lawyer warned him against taking documents to Mar-a-Lago new report says

The special master appointed to review documents federal agents seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago appeared doubtful on Tuesday about Trump's contention that he had declassified the various top secret and other highly sensitive documents found there. Plus, a Trump White House lawyer warning the former president against taking these documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to a New York Times report, is also discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Sept. 21, 2022