  • UP NEXT

    The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers

    04:03

  • Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49

  • Biden to have call with Putin tomorrow

    02:36

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • 'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

    03:46

  • Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’

    05:05

  • Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    05:46

  • Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

    08:53

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46

  • Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18

  • Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

    02:41

  • Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial

    01:52

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Biden legacy could hinge on passage of Build Back Better bill

    01:11

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'

    01:24

The Reidout

Politics expert asks: Will Democratic leaders really listen to voters in 2022?

10:15

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised a vote on the Build Back Better bill in 2022 despite Joe Manchin's opposition. He has also promised to take up voting rights in the first two weeks of the new year, and signaled that he would force a change in Senate rules to overcome Republican obstruction. Tiffany Cross in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.Dec. 31, 2021

