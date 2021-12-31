Politics expert asks: Will Democratic leaders really listen to voters in 2022?
10:15
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised a vote on the Build Back Better bill in 2022 despite Joe Manchin's opposition. He has also promised to take up voting rights in the first two weeks of the new year, and signaled that he would force a change in Senate rules to overcome Republican obstruction. Tiffany Cross in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.Dec. 31, 2021
