    Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

The Reidout

Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

We remember Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose passing away was announced on Friday. The longest-serving woman in Senate history leaves behind a legacy as a fierce advocate for gun safety measures and equal rights.Sept. 30, 2023

    Boxer on Sen. Feinstein: 'If she hadn't been there they couldn't have gotten judge nominees out'

