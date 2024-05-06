IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'A beautiful, beautiful film': Author raves about film adaptation of book on mental health struggles
  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

The new film 'Turtles All the Way Down,' based on the 2017 NYT bestselling novel follows 17-year-old Aza Holmes as she tries to navigate living with OCD and anxiety – mental health conditions she thinks will prevent her from ever living a happy life. Writer John Green and Director Hannah Marks join Morning Joe to discuss.May 6, 2024

  • Author reflects on growing up queer and autistic in a conservative household

