    ‘He’s not qualified for the job, Lindsey’: Former RNC chair slams Graham for hyping Herschel Walker

    Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud

  • Politics expert: Is Rubio engaged in ‘conspiracy theory mongering’ that might lead to violence?

  • Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’

  • Herschel Walker accused by new woman of being urged by him to have an abortion

  • The ReidOut honors Democracy Defenders Olivia Julianna, Tayhlor Coleman for voter, youth outreach

  • O’Rourke: Texans who’ve been blocked from voting will soon ‘form the margin of victory on Nov. 8'

  • The open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right

  • Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist exchange blows over the current Florida governor's future ambitions

  • 'I’ll veto it': President Biden vows to protect women’s right to choose if GOP takes control of Congress

  • President Biden calls for ‘not intimidating anyone who is at the polls’ in exclusive interview

  • Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter

  • Why the GOP seeks to stigmatize anything but same-day, in-person voting

  • Reid: Florida's saying votes aren't welcome if you're Black, brown, poor, not going to vote GOP

  • Maddow showcases exclusive preview of “Ultra” podcast Episode 4 with never before heard audio

  • It’s a historic year for Black women candidates from Val Demings to Stacey Abrams and many more

  • ‘Americans need to make their voices heard’: White House Press Sec. on Biden’s midterms message

  • Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres ad ‘Lock Her Up’ on what's at stake as abortion bans are enforced

  • Warnock says Georgia Senate opponent Walker has a ‘problem with the truth’

The Reidout

‘He’s not qualified for the job, Lindsey’: Former RNC chair slams Graham for hyping Herschel Walker

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker who, as he has battled allegations about his personal life, has repeatedly pointed to his own struggles with mental health, while being open about his history with dissociative personality disorder. Yet none of Walker's past or present issues -- health or otherwise -- apparently matter to Republicans. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what seem to be the real reason Republicans are telling you Herschel Walker's alleged issues shouldn't matter.Oct. 28, 2022

