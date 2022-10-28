‘He’s not qualified for the job, Lindsey’: Former RNC chair slams Graham for hyping Herschel Walker

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker who, as he has battled allegations about his personal life, has repeatedly pointed to his own struggles with mental health, while being open about his history with dissociative personality disorder. Yet none of Walker's past or present issues -- health or otherwise -- apparently matter to Republicans. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what seem to be the real reason Republicans are telling you Herschel Walker's alleged issues shouldn't matter.Oct. 28, 2022