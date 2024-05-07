IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony
May 7, 202410:44
The Beat with Ari

From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

10:44

Stormy Daniels took the witness stand at Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Former SDNY civil attorney Maya Wiley and Jacob Weisberg, one of the first journalists to speak to Stormy Daniels, join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 7, 2024

