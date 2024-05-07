From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

Stormy Daniels took the witness stand at Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Former SDNY civil attorney Maya Wiley and Jacob Weisberg, one of the first journalists to speak to Stormy Daniels, join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 7, 2024