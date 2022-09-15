Mastriano ‘wants total abortion ban, to turn back clock for LGBTQ folks’ PA St. Rep. Kenyatta says

Pennsylvania gets to choose between Democratic State Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican State Senator, and religious extremist, Doug Mastriano in that state's governor race. The winner will have incredible power because Pennsylvania's governor gets to choose the state’s top election official overseeing the 2024 presidential election. On Wednesday morning, the editorial board of The Philadelphia Inquirer took an emphatic stand against Mastriano. Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who chairs the board for Agenda PAC, which put out the Mastriano ad, joins Joy Reid to discuss this critical election.Sept. 15, 2022