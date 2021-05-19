Joy Reid on the House vote on the 1/6 Commission: ‘The latest example of the majority of Republicans goose-stepping to the dear leader’s tune of erasing a crucial day in our nation’s history’03:12
Breaking moments before The ReidOut, the House voted to authorize a bipartisan plan to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the 1/6 insurrection, with 35 Republicans voting alongside the Democrats. This comes despite opposition from Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans trying to spin the insurrection as “normal.”