Legal expert: Jan. 6 was a scheme not a crowd that spun out of control

After the January 6th committee presented major findings during Thursday’s hearing, the legal case against Donald Trump and why it matters are discussed by MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner in conversation with Joy Reid. "This was a scheme,” Kirschner tells The ReidOut, “...not a riot or a crowd that got overenthusiastic and spun out of control. I can't wait to see more information in the coming public hearings about the meeting in the Oval Office between Trump, Flynn, Giuliani and Powell."June 11, 2022

