Legal expert outlines ‘multiple reasons Peter Navarro doesn't have executive privilege claim’

On Friday, a federal grand jury indicted former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who ignored a subpoena from the January 6 committee. Navarro has not been shy about divulging his role in the plot to overturn the election. He is now the second Trump ally indicted on contempt of Congress charges. MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner joins Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC to discuss.June 4, 2022