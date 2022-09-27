IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New revelations about who was talking to and texting whom during and before Capitol insurrection

The Reidout

New revelations about who was talking to and texting whom during and before Capitol insurrection

A former Jan. 6 committee senior adviser says that a call was placed from the White House switchboard to an insurrectionist’s cellphone. Ahead of the next Jan. 6 committee hearing on Wednesday, Joy Reid and her panel discuss the implications of this allegation.Sept. 27, 2022

