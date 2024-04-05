IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This is not who we are': Oklahoma town expels Neo-Nazi politician who marched in Charlottesville
April 5, 2024

The Reidout

'This is not who we are': Oklahoma town expels Neo-Nazi politician who marched in Charlottesville

10:38

Enid, Oklahoma voted this week to remove city council member Judd Blevins after local activists discovered that not only did he once lead an Oklahoma chapter of the white nationalist group "Identity Europa" (which they pretentiously spell with a "v" where the u should be), but he was also among the torch-wielding Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017. How white nationalism becoming normalized in American politics likely contributed to Judd Blevins getting elected is analyzed by Joy Reid and her guests.April 5, 2024

