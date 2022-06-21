IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Juneteenth celebrates end of slavery but its history is more complex Joy Reid explains

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Lee asks Dr. Oz: Look into your heart after dropping ‘equality’ from Juneteenth social post

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG slams alleged 'campaign coordinated by Trump campaign' to disrupt 2020 election counts

    10:14

  • New documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America

    08:07

  • Joy Reid: Difference between Nixon and Trump is Nixon was a patriot

    10:28

  • Sen. Warnock asks ‘all remain vigilant’ as America grapples with Jan. 6

    06:43

  • Joy Reid: It seems Eastman knew his plan was unconstitutional, illegal, unprecedented

    11:31

  • Expert reveals what President Biden and the Democrats can do about gas prices

    07:00

  • Rep. Loudermilk should be ‘affirmatively sharing all the information he can’ expert says

    11:01

  • Legal expert on why he believes Trump understood his actions were ‘illegal and corrupt’

    09:32

  • Rep. Raskin on William Barr: Just telling the truth doesn't make you a hero

    10:22

  • Former Watergate prosecutor: We saw compelling evidence Trump knew it was a big lie

    10:14

  • White House Press Sec. Jean-Pierre on President Biden taking executive actions on gun reform

    08:36

  • Mystal: GOP congressman who sought Trump pardons knew there would be legal consequences

    03:48

  • Legal expert: Jan. 6 was a scheme not a crowd that spun out of control

    05:58

  • Rep. Aguilar: 'A lot of connection' between Trump, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys during presidency

    10:07

  • ‘The blood of these children is on the hands of Texas Republicans’: Texas St. Rep. Crockett

    11:59

  • Warren wants Biden admin. ‘all hands on deck' for 'five alarm fire’ supporting reproductive rights

    06:38

  • Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’

    08:22

  • ‘Why is Fox going to extraordinary lengths to hide Jan. 6 hearings?’ expert asks

    11:36

The Reidout

Rep. Lee asks Dr. Oz: Look into your heart after dropping ‘equality’ from Juneteenth social post

04:55

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) joins The ReidOut on her work to make Juneteenth a national holiday, and more. She also asks Dr. Oz to ‘look into his heart’ after dropping ‘equality’ from his Juneteenth social media post on the conservative Truth platform.June 21, 2022

  • Juneteenth celebrates end of slavery but its history is more complex Joy Reid explains

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Lee asks Dr. Oz: Look into your heart after dropping ‘equality’ from Juneteenth social post

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG slams alleged 'campaign coordinated by Trump campaign' to disrupt 2020 election counts

    10:14

  • New documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America

    08:07

  • Joy Reid: Difference between Nixon and Trump is Nixon was a patriot

    10:28

  • Sen. Warnock asks ‘all remain vigilant’ as America grapples with Jan. 6

    06:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All