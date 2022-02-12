Authors debate ending all COVID restrictions as daily new case average drops to 213,830
As over 2,600 Americans die daily of COVID-19 on average, many Americans are calling for an end to all pandemic restrictions. Authors Wajahat Ali and Yascha Mounk debate the possibility of ending mask requirements and more, as the average of new daily cases has dropped 64% to 213,830.Feb. 12, 2022
