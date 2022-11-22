IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting condemned by LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf

    08:51
  • Now Playing

    LGBTQ nightclub shooting ‘not a surprise’ in wake of GOP targeting CO St. Rep. Brianna Titone says

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Musk facilitated return of fascist trolls to 'fix' Twitter in name of 'free speech'

    07:02

  • Legal expert: Mar-a-Lago docs possession is open and shut case that doesn’t need special counsel

    10:27

  • Kurt Bardella on House GOP: We know Kevin McCarthy cannot control these people

    08:12

  • Rep. Dean: Speaker Pelosi did this job better than anybody else

    11:13

  • Jolly: ‘Weak-kneed’ McConnell, McCarthy to blame for midterms losses not Trump

    11:54

  • Rep. Jayapal: We have to be the proposition party not just the opposition party

    07:55

  • Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage

    11:25

  • ‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says

    07:30

  • Michelle Goldberg: There’ve been consequences for GOP cackling at Pelosi’s husband’s assault

    11:11

  • Sen. Murphy: It makes a difference to have a 51 vs. 50 seat Democratic majority

    06:40

  • Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive

    05:09

  • Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged

    04:58

  • Angela Bassett co-star of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ remembers Chadwick Boseman

    08:37

  • Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?

    08:05

  • David Hogg: Democrats won’t win in 2024 unless they listen to young people

    11:56

  • Joy Reid: Florida kids probably can’t learn about nation’s first lesbian governor

    01:33

  • Joy Reid: Republicans who've given in to fascist elements are trying to nuke democracy

    10:37

  • Stacey Abrams: ‘Brian Kemp is an exceptional voter suppressor’

    07:15

The Reidout

LGBTQ nightclub shooting ‘not a surprise’ in wake of GOP targeting CO St. Rep. Brianna Titone says

11:07

The Colorado LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting is not a surprise in the wake of many GOP leaders targeting the LGBTQ community, Colorado St. Rep. Brianna Titone says. "It's not a surprise to me and to a lot of other people that we're at this point where a violent attack is happening…,” she tells Joy Reid, “because this has been brewing for a long time."Nov. 22, 2022

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting condemned by LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf

    08:51
  • Now Playing

    LGBTQ nightclub shooting ‘not a surprise’ in wake of GOP targeting CO St. Rep. Brianna Titone says

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Musk facilitated return of fascist trolls to 'fix' Twitter in name of 'free speech'

    07:02

  • Legal expert: Mar-a-Lago docs possession is open and shut case that doesn’t need special counsel

    10:27

  • Kurt Bardella on House GOP: We know Kevin McCarthy cannot control these people

    08:12

  • Rep. Dean: Speaker Pelosi did this job better than anybody else

    11:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All