- Now Playing
Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’08:22
- UP NEXT
Breaking the Cycle of Inaction on Gun Reform12:21
Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes plea for responsible gun reform08:39
Mathew McConaughey on gun reform: 'We are in a window of opportunity'21:59
'Our constituents are demanding us to take action': House member on gun reform04:25
Rep. Shontel Brown on shooting survivors testifying before Congress: "These children matter"06:20
Founder of Moms Demand Action: Everyone has easy access to guns, particularly those under 2105:07
Sen. Klobuchar hopes for strong gun reform deal that 'actually makes a difference'11:54
The “Prime time” plan03:32
Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’09:09
Joy Reid: We have a political party selling demographic panic, rage, and alienation10:26
Cincinnati mayor: ‘Absolutely madness’ to allow more guns on our streets05:14
GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school05:04
What Is Toothless Gun Reform Really Worth?08:19
Trauma surgeon on day-to-day gun crime: Public has been 'shielded from this'04:29
Uvalde witness explains how he tried to confront gunman before school shooting01:43
Joe: We'll see if Republicans will be responsible on reform, but I doubt it06:40
Joe: Tragically, more of the same happened in the U.S. this weekend04:29
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings02:11
- Now Playing
Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’08:22
- UP NEXT
Breaking the Cycle of Inaction on Gun Reform12:21
Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes plea for responsible gun reform08:39
Mathew McConaughey on gun reform: 'We are in a window of opportunity'21:59
'Our constituents are demanding us to take action': House member on gun reform04:25
Rep. Shontel Brown on shooting survivors testifying before Congress: "These children matter"06:20
Play All