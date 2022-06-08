IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’

08:22

Buffalo shooting victim Pearl Young’s daughter Pamela Pritchett, and the attorney for Pearl Young’s family, Ben Crump, slam Congress for its failure to act in the wake of numerous mass shootings.June 8, 2022

