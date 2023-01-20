IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Rep. Lee introduces bill to fight white supremacy, 'the largest part of domestic terrorism'

07:23

A bill to fight white supremacy has been introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, and has been met by outrage from the far-right. "White supremacy is the largest part of domestic terrorism, and domestic terrorism is larger than our fears of years back of Al-Qaeda,” Lee tells Joy Reid. “I only wanted to make sure that we had a bill that addressed that."Jan. 20, 2023

