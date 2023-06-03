‘Biden is trying to burnish his resume as protector-in-chief’: Alex Wagner on debt limit address

President Biden's first ever Oval Office address celebrates the debt ceiling deal. He is expected to sign into law the debt limit package as soon as Saturday. Joy Reid is joined by MSNBC hosts Chris Hayes, Stephanie Ruhle, Alex Wagner, and Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss this significant milestone on The ReidOut on MSNBC.June 3, 2023