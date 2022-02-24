IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Putin announces Russian military operation against Ukraine as explosions heard in Kyiv

    Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search

    08:01
The Reidout

Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search

08:01

In honor of Black History Month we remember legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley, who on February 23, 1965 became the first Black woman elected Manhattan borough president. We share all the many additional reasons she is a legend, as our springboard for contemplating her possible legacy. Legal expert Elie Mystal joins Joy Reid on the historic possibility that a Black woman could be placed on the Supreme Court.Feb. 24, 2022

    Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search

    08:01
