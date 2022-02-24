Remembering legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley as Biden narrows SCOTUS search
In honor of Black History Month we remember legendary legal mind Constance Baker Motley, who on February 23, 1965 became the first Black woman elected Manhattan borough president. We share all the many additional reasons she is a legend, as our springboard for contemplating her possible legacy. Legal expert Elie Mystal joins Joy Reid on the historic possibility that a Black woman could be placed on the Supreme Court.Feb. 24, 2022
