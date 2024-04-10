IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona Supreme Court to enforce 1864 abortion ban, when age of consent was 10
April 10, 202411:08
The Reidout

Arizona Supreme Court to enforce 1864 abortion ban, when age of consent was 10

The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld an 1864 abortion ban. “Women and doctors in Arizona now have 14 days--just two weeks--to prepare for this violent assault on reproductive rights and they are absolutely terrified,” Joy Reid explains on The ReidOut.April 10, 2024

