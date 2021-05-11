‘It’s beyond offensive’: Alex Padilla on Ted Cruz calling the For the People Act ‘the new Jim Crow’

Republican legislators across the country have introduced more that 360 bills making it harder to vote. The 'For the People Act,' currently being marked up in the Senate, would prevent GOP voter suppression efforts. California Senator Alex Padilla tells Joy, “it’s beyond offensive, it’s beyond enraging not just as a member of the Senate, and a person of color, a voter of color in the United States of America, but as a former Secretary of State in California.”