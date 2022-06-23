What We Know About Trump's Pressure on the States

The fourth 1/6 hearing was all about Trump’s efforts to pressure state-level election officials to overturn the election results in key swing states. Viewers saw heartbreaking testimony from those — like Georgia election worker Shaye Moss and her mother — whose lives were ruined simply for doing their jobs. MSNBC legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks and Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, join Mehdi to discuss.June 23, 2022