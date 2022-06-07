What Is Toothless Gun Reform Really Worth?

A bipartisan group of senators is negotiating on gun reform in the wake of Buffalo, Uvalde, and a new string of mass shootings. But some of Democrats’ top priorities — like an assault weapons ban and comprehensive background checks — have already been nixed from the proposal. Will the final product actually be substantive? And if not, is there a point of the bill in the first place? Kris Brown, president of anti-gun violence group Brady: United Against Gun Violence, joins Mehdi to discuss.June 7, 2022