Trump's Pledged 1/6 Pardons Showcase Embrace of Radical Far-Right

In the weeks since the FBI Mar-a-Lago search, Trump’s been using any right-wing megaphone that will let him speak to ramp up his extremist rhetoric. One example: saying he’ll pardon 1/6 rioters who stormed the Capitol if he wins in 2024. What more evidence do we need to show his embrace of far-right radical ideology? Historian and author Ruth Ben-Ghiat discusses with Mehdi.Sept. 7, 2022